MSA Safety Incorporated's (NYSE:MSA) Stock Financial Prospects Look Bleak: Should Shareholders Be Prepared For A Share Price Correction?

MSA Safety's (NYSE:MSA) stock up by 3.5% over the past month. Given that the markets usually pay for the long-term financial health of a company, we wonder if the current momentum in the share price will keep up, given that the company's financials don't look very promising. In this article, we decided to focus on MSA Safety's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MSA Safety is:

2.4% = US$21m ÷ US$861m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.02.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

MSA Safety's Earnings Growth And 2.4% ROE

As you can see, MSA Safety's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 10%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Thus, the low net income growth of 3.4% seen by MSA Safety over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

As a next step, we compared MSA Safety's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 4.6% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if MSA Safety is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is MSA Safety Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 51% (or a retention ratio of 49%), most of MSA Safety's profits are being paid to shareholders. This definitely contributes to the low earnings growth seen by the company.

Additionally, MSA Safety has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on MSA Safety. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

