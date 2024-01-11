MSC Cruises will add Texas homeport, sailing from Galveston in 2025

MSC Cruises is headed to Texas.

The cruise line’s MSC Seascape ship will offer sailings from Galveston beginning next year. The new homeport marks a continued investment in the American market, where the brand has been growing its presence in recent years.

"Expanding to Galveston with the magnificent MSC Seascape is a pivotal moment for us at MSC Cruises and for our guests,” MSC Cruises USA President Rubén A. Rodríguez said in a news release. “Expanding our U.S. footprint makes our unique cruise experience more accessible to travelers in the central and western parts of the country and it illustrates our commitment to providing families in the region with unparalleled vacation options.”

Sales for Seascape’s Galveston cruises opened Thursday.

The ship debuted in 2022 and is currently based in Miami. Seascape has 2,270 cabins; six pools; 30 restaurants, bars and lounges; and high-tech features like the robotic arm ride Robotron.

When will MSC launch cruises from Texas?

Seascape will sail its first cruise from the Port of Galveston on November 9, 2025.

The line has been in negotiations with the port over a new cruise terminal. “MSC Cruises remains pleased with the ongoing negotiations surrounding the Port of Galveston’s future Terminal 16,” cruise line spokesperson Field Sutton said in an emailed statement. He referred further questions to the port.

“MSC’s announcement to open sales for the MSC Seascape is an exciting day for our port and our cruise market,” Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO, said in an emailed statement. “It indicates how close we are to executing an operating agreement with MSC Cruises to bring this world-class cruise experience for the first time to Galveston. Once the operating agreement is finalized, we’ll announce the port’s plans for a proposed fourth cruise terminal at Pier 16.”

Where will MSC Seascape sail?

The ship will offer seven-night cruises to Roatan, Honduras, and Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico.

How much do MSC’s Galveston cruises cost?

Prices vary by sailing date, stateroom category, and other factors, but a seven-night cruise departing on Nov. 16, 2025, currently starts at $439 per person based on double occupancy, according to MSC’s website. The fare includes most food, drinks like regular coffee, tea and water, and more.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MSC will add Galveston cruises in 2025, expanding US footprint