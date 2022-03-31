MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.75

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:MSM) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.75 per share on 26th of April. The dividend yield will be 3.5% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Check out our latest analysis for MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, MSC Industrial Direct's dividend was only 68% of earnings, however it was paying out 142% of free cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 32.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 58% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

MSC Industrial Direct Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.88, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$3.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

MSC Industrial Direct May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. MSC Industrial Direct hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. Growth of 1.9% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about MSC Industrial Direct's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for MSC Industrial Direct that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.