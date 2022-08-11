MSCI to add 13 securities to its ACWI index, and delete 8 securities

Videographer films an electronic board showing the graphs of exchange rates between the Japanese yen, the U.S. dollar and Euro outside a brokerage in Tokyo
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Index provider MSCI said on Thursday that 13 securities will be added to and eight deleted from its widely followed ACWI index as part of its quarterly index review.

The three largest additions to the MSCI world index by market capitalization will be Carlisle Cos Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp and Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc, all U.S.-based, MSCI said.

The three largest additions to the emerging markets index will be Tianqi Lithium A, Qinghai Salt Lake Industry A, and Beijing Tongrentang A.

The MSCI ACWI index included nearly 2,900 components from 47 developed and emerging markets as of the end of last month, according to its fact sheet https://www.msci.com/documents/10199/8d97d244-4685-4200-a24c-3e2942e3adeb.

The EM index had 1,380 constituents as of end-July, with China its largest country weight at 32% followed by Taiwan, India and South Korea.

MSCI added that due to market accessibility issues there would be no changes to the MSCI Kenya, MSCI Nigeria and MSCI Sri Lanka indexes.

All changes will be effective as of the close on Aug. 31, MSCI said https://www.msci.com/eqb/pressreleases/archive/MSCI_Aug22_QIRPR.pdf.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Leslie Adler and Richard Chang)

Recommended Stories

  • Ecopetrol Says Colombia Should Pare Back Proposed Oil Export Tax

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s state-controlled oil producer Ecopetrol SA is proposing to dilute a planned oil export tax that is a major part of President Gustavo Petro’s economic program. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last Y

  • J&J to end global sales of talc-based baby powder

    "As part of a worldwide portfolio assessment, we have made the commercial decision to transition to an all cornstarch-based baby powder portfolio," it said, adding that cornstarch-based baby powder is already sold in countries around the world. In 2020, J&J announced https://reut.rs/3C0rdwj that it would stop selling its talc Baby Powder in the United States and Canada because demand had fallen in the wake of what it called "misinformation" about the product’s safety amid a barrage of legal challenges. The company faces about 38,000 lawsuits from consumers and their survivors claiming its talc products caused cancer due to contamination with asbestos, a known carcinogen.

  • Some professionals are paying more than $1,000 for the perfect LinkedIn-ready headshot

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rising cost of professional portraits.

  • Cowboys' offense, Broncos' defense get chippy with repeated scuffles in joint practice

    The Cowboys' offense and Broncos' defense got into at least six skirmishes Thursday during the joint training camp practice between the two teams.

  • ‘SPAC King’ Palihapitiya to Seek Extension for Pair of Blank-Check Deals as Sector Reels

    (Bloomberg) -- The “SPAC King” Chamath Palihapitiya is asking investors for more time to complete a pair of blank-check deals as the industry is plagued by a regulatory crackdown and broader malaise.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Mar

  • U.S. public pensions suffer worst year since the financial crisis

    An ugly start to the year for stocks and bonds has put a dent in the retirement plans of millions of state and local employees.

  • Elon Musk Says Lithium Demand Will Continue to Boom — Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit

    Let’s talk about electric vehicles (EVs) and their batteries. The high price of gasoline – still up about $2 since President Biden took office – has boosted interest in EVs. Greater customer curiosity will lead naturally to higher demand, and now we get to batteries, and lithium. Lithium is a metallic element essential in the construction of high-voltage battery systems, and every EV built needs an average of 8 kilos of the metal. Industry experts are saying that lithium demand will far outstrip

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Have Never Been Cheaper and 1 Value Trap to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among the dozens of stocks to enact splits this year are two industry leaders that scream value and one cash-rich company that's clobbering its shareholders.

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • Powell Needs to Speak Up to Stop Ill-Fated Market Rally, Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Global Investors’ Seema Shah is no stock market bull but says the rally that erupted Wednesday may continue until the head of the Federal Reserve steps up and stops it.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market Ma

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft Are Great Buys -- But So Is This Growth Stock

    The three companies are among the largest providers of cloud services in the world, and their second-quarter results suggest businesses are still investing heavily in digital technologies. DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) serves small to mid-sized businesses, and its second-quarter results (reported on Aug. 8) revealed a growing customer base that is also spending an increasing amount of money. Cloud services continue to expand in value and in scope.

  • 4 Index Funds to Retire a Millionaire Without Lifting a Finger

    So you'd like to retire a millionaire. Who wouldn't? (Well, maybe billionaires.) In many ways, it all boils down to math: Invest a particular sum (ideally regularly), earn a particular return, and in a particular number of years, you'll get there.

  • Looking for Dividend Aristocrat Bargains? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like the Most

    Investors like getting a return on investment, of course, it’s why they are in the market to begin with. And when a company makes a commitment to return capital and profits to the shareholders, that’s a win – one that will both attract and reward investors. The key for investors is to find the best possible capital return, and dividend stocks make a logical place to start looking. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the details on two true dividend aristocrats – real c

  • Social Security Benefits Are Projected to Increase. Here’s How Much.

    The Senior Citizens League projects the annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 to come in at 9.6%, down slightly from the prior month's estimate as inflation cooled a bit.

  • Demand for chips is collapsing just as Joe Biden signs bill to jump-start more U.S. chipmaking

    Chip CEOs warn that the time of record sales and profits for chipmaking companies is over as consumer demand slows.

  • H-E-B confirms location of first store in Tarrant County — and it’s not Alliance

    The San Antonio-based grocery retailer announces its first confirmed store close to Fort Worth. Here’s what we know so far.

  • Rivian loses nearly $2 billion in second quarter as expenses mount

    Rivian Automotive Inc. late Thursday reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly lost, but a warning about supply-chain snags and rising expenses seemed to give investors pause and the stock moved erratically in the extended session.

  • EV maker Rivian beats revenue estimate, expects wider operating loss

    (Reuters) -Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc on Thursday forecast a wider operating loss for the year, but shares rose 1% in after-hours trade as the company beat quarterly revenue estimates. Rivian said it now expects to post an adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $5.45 billion, compared with a previously projected loss of $4.75 billion. Still, Rivian built fewer than 7,000 vehicles in the first half, but reaffirmed its full-year target of 25,000.

  • 5 of the Safest Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has, arguably, cemented himself among the investing greats. In the 57 years he's held the reins at Berkshire, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of a scorching 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. The Oracle of Omaha's company has outperformed the broad-based S&P 500 by so much that it's share price could fall 99% tomorrow and it would still be handily outpacing the S&P 500 since 1965.

  • Ford (F) Re-Opens F-150 Lightning Orders, Hikes Prices Sharply

    Ford (F) restarts the order book for the electric F-150 Lightning as its production capacity matches demand. The new version is pricey due to higher material costs but comes with new features.