MSCI to add 13 securities to its ACWI index, and delete 8 securities

(Reuters) -Index provider MSCI said on Thursday that 13 securities will be added to and eight deleted from its widely followed ACWI index as part of its quarterly index review.

The three largest additions to the MSCI world index by market capitalization will be Carlisle Cos Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp and Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc, all U.S.-based, MSCI said.

The three largest additions to the emerging markets index will be Tianqi Lithium A, Qinghai Salt Lake Industry A, and Beijing Tongrentang A.

The MSCI ACWI index included nearly 2,900 components from 47 developed and emerging markets as of the end of last month, according to its fact sheet https://www.msci.com/documents/10199/8d97d244-4685-4200-a24c-3e2942e3adeb.

The EM index had 1,380 constituents as of end-July, with China its largest country weight at 32% followed by Taiwan, India and South Korea.

MSCI added that due to market accessibility issues there would be no changes to the MSCI Kenya, MSCI Nigeria and MSCI Sri Lanka indexes.

All changes will be effective as of the close on Aug. 31, MSCI said https://www.msci.com/eqb/pressreleases/archive/MSCI_Aug22_QIRPR.pdf.

