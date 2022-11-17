Is MSCI a Fundamentally Strong Stock?

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Growth Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined 1.61% compared to 0.24% up for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. The fund’s performance was in-line with the benchmark in the quarter, which was attributed to stock selection. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Baron Funds highlighted stocks like MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in New York, New York, MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) is a finance company that supports clients in investment decisions and management. On November 15, 2022, MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) stock closed at $503.02 per share. One-month return of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) was 26.14% and its shares lost 24.52% of their value over the last 52 weeks. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has a market capitalization of $40.221 billion.

Baron Funds made the following comment about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI), a leading provider of investment decision support tools, contributed to performance. Despite the negative impact of broad market weakness, which has hurt MSCI’s asset-based fee revenue in particular, the company reported solid earnings results, and the underlying business continued to perform well. We retain long-term conviction as MSCI owns strong, “all weather” franchises and remains well positioned to benefit from numerous secular tailwinds in the investment community.”

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) is not on the list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) was held by 40 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter, which was 53 in the previous quarter.

We discussed MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in another article and shared Baron Funds' views on the company in the previous quarter. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

