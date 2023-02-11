MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase MSCI's shares on or after the 16th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.38 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$5.52 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, MSCI has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current stock price of $549.33. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether MSCI has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see MSCI paying out a modest 42% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see MSCI's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 26% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last eight years, MSCI has lifted its dividend by approximately 29% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Is MSCI an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like MSCI that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, MSCI appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in MSCI for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for MSCI that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

