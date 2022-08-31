MSCS board search for next superintendent should involve parents, grandparents

Sarah Carpenter

In May 2019, The Commercial Appeal’s Tonya Weathersbee published a column titled, “Shelby County Schools board blew the chance to empower parents by hiring Dr. Joris Ray without a search.” I believe the saying goes, “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

Memphis Shelby County Schools is at a critical juncture and, once again, parents and grandparents are ensuring our demands for the next superintendent are meaningfully part of the discussion.

While it is unfortunate that the 2022-23 school year begins without a permanent leader, we are encouraged by the current school board leadership's quick action to remove distractions and move forward.

Superintendent transition: Ray left MSCS with the chance to keep influencing it. Board chair says that's unlikely

I am the executive director of The Memphis Lift, a parent advocacy nonprofit that serves families in North Memphis and other struggling communities throughout Memphis. In April 2019, parents and grandparents demanded a national superintendent search and then watched the school board turn its back on the community and our children. The board surrendered its responsibility to ensure the district selected the best candidate for over 100,000 students. Instead, they took the simple route and abandoned the idea of a national search. Our children cannot afford for us to get amnesia and repeat the mistakes of the past.

Youth violence: Violence claimed these Memphis youth advocates' kin — and boosted their will to end it | Weathersbee

Now it’s time to focus our collective energy on a national search to identify a genuine leader with the compassion to accept the challenge and courage to shake things up.

Last June it was reported that 56% (4,545) of second graders were not reading on grade level. While the numbers are abysmal, the real tragedy is the state of Tennessee’s retention law that retains children in 3rd grade if they are not reading at grade level. The law went into effect this school year and in response, MSCS launched a safety net summer reading program to mitigate the large numbers of ill-prepared students going into the 2022-23 school year.

Story continues

We need someone who is going to rethink public education in a significant way; an innovator that speaks life into fresh approaches.

We need a visionary that sees promise, not problems; and an enforcer with the fortitude to get things done. Besides poor literacy and numeracy rates, Memphis Shelby County Schools, the 23rd largest district in the nation and largest district in Tennessee, is facing declining enrollment and a teacher shortage. We desperately need a superintendent with the capacity to stop the hemorrhaging.

MSCS teacher: Memphis educator Melissa Collins named Tennessee’s 2022-23 Teacher of the Year

School grades: Memo: Tennessee halts assignment of A-F letter grades to schools

Our children deserve the best leadership the country has to offer; a leader that will put children first, respect the agency of families and educators, and implement nontraditional strategies that meet the needs of every child. We expect the next superintendent with the capacity to disrupt systems like Jeff Bezos, run an operation like (FedEx founder) Fred Smith, and educate our kids as if they are attending Harvard.

We challenge our school board and community to have the highest expectations for the next leader of Memphis Shelby County Schools. I have built an army of parents and grandparents throughout my adult life who will have the back of the next leader of the largest district in Tennessee.

We believe it can be done and, just as before, will be here to remind the school board along the way.

Sarah Carpenter is executive director of The Memphis Lift, a parent advocacy nonprofit that serves families in North Memphis and other struggling communities.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: MSCS search for superintendent should involve parents, grandparents