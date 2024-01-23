MSCS will interview 3 superintendent finalists in early February. Here's what to expect

Ever since the Memphis-Shelby County Board of Education reignited its superintendent search in August, it’s placed an emphasis on community involvement. When board members publicly interviewed the five finalists for the district’s top position on Dec. 15, community members in attendance were given the chance to score the candidates.

And when the board members met on Dec. 19 to whittle the number of candidates down from five to three, they were presented with not just their scores, but the scores of the public as well.

Both the board and the community gave top scores to the same three candidates ― albeit in different orders ― and the board quickly settled on three finalists: Yolonda Brown, the chief academic officer for Atlanta Public Schools; Cheryl Proctor, Ph.D., the deputy superintendent of instruction and school communities for Portland Public Schools; and Marie Feagins, Ed.D.; the Chief of Leadership and High Schools, executive director of high school transformation, and special assistant to the superintendent for the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

Now, the school board is gearing up for the next phase of the interview process, and the intention is to continue involving the community, the board has said. Initially, the next two days of candidate interviews and engagement were set to be held on Jan. 18 and 19. But because of the snow and ice that blanketed the Memphis area last week, the events have been pushed back to Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.

Here’s what you can expect.

Feb. 1

According to an MSCS press release, the superintendent candidates are slated to have breakfast, a city tour, and lunch from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Then, from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., community meetings are set to be held with the candidates in the Teaching and Learning Academy, located at 2485 Union Ave.

And from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Teaching and Learning Academy is poised to hold a community-wide open house and meet-and-greet reception with the candidates.

The events will provide the candidates with a full day of community engagement, which is expected to highlight both Memphis’ strengths and weaknesses and give them a better understanding of the city.

The MSCS board is seen interviewing superintendent finalist Yolonda Brown in December.

Feb. 2

All of Friday’s events are set to be held at the Teaching and Learning Academy, and the interviews will be open to the public and live-streamed.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. the board is poised to interview one of the candidates, while the other two have community meetings in thirty-minute segments. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the board will interview the next candidate as the others have community meetings, and from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. the board will interview the third one, as the others have community meetings.

“We have incorporated community voice in every step of the process this year,” said board chair Althea Greene, in the release. "We are thrilled by the community's investment thus far and hope that many will make the time to engage with our candidates, including attending or watching the interviews online, as we hear from three strong leaders vying to make a positive impact on our children.”

What's next

The board had previously said that the goal is for a superintendent to be announced in January or February and begin on or before July 1 ― which would conclude a long, fraught selection process that began after previous superintendent Joris Ray resigned amid controversy in August 2022. With the delay in the interview process due to winter weather, a January selection now appears to be out of the question.

Whoever is ultimately chosen for the role will be expected to lead MSCS as it looks to tackle ambitious goals and address significant challenges. For example, last year, 23.6% of third graders earned proficient results on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program English Language Arts tests, and the district wants that number to grow to 52% by 2030.

MSCS has $500 million in deferred maintenance and school buildings with an average age of 64, and the district is putting together a comprehensive infrastructure plan to address a wide variety of needs. And with federal relief funds stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic poised to end, the district is considering a significant realignment to prevent a $150 million budget gap in fiscal year 2025.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Here's when MSCS will publicly interview the superintendent finalists