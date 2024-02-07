MSCS leaders: Memphis lawmaker's plan to add state appointees to board 'disrespectful'

Wednesday morning, Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board of Education member Mauricio Calvo posed a rhetorical question to The Commercial Appeal: What would the response of the Tennessee government be if the U.S. president tried to appoint representatives to the state legislature, because of problems the state hadn’t been able to fix?

“How would they feel about that?” he said. “How would they feel if an executive on a higher level was to impose that?”

Calvo’s point came amid news that a Tennessee lawmaker wants to add state-appointed members to the locally-elected board.

The proposal

State Rep. Mark White of Memphis plans to introduce legislation that would allow Gov. Bill Lee’s administration to appoint up to six members to the MSCS board. The news was first reported by Chalkbeat Tennessee, which reported that the nine current board members would remain in office under his proposal and that the additional board members would be appointed later this year, based on recommendations from local officials and stakeholders.

A Republican who represents parts of East Memphis and Germantown, White told Chalkbeat he was frustrated with the board’s locally-elected leadership and concerned about the direction MSCS was taking. He also cited his displeasure with the way the board had handled its search for a new superintendent and asserted he was “just not impressed” by the three finalists it was considering for the position.

There were, he added, “highly qualified people in Memphis who know how to improve the system.”

The Commercial Appeal reached out to White, who was not available for comment by the time of publication.

'The people have spoken'

Calvo and other school board members, however, sounded off on White’s plan and pushed back against his criticisms of the superintendent search process.

For Calvo, the proposal to add state-appointed members to the school board potentially infringes on the rights of local voters, as the body of current school board members is made up of locally elected officials. Calvo was appointed to the board by the Shelby County Commission ― but only after Sheleah Harris unexpectedly vacated her seat before her term expired.

“Am I frustrated with the board? Yes, a lot of times, and I’m very vocal about that,” Calvo said. “But this is a democracy, the people have spoken, and they have elected these nine individuals… If the state legislature is appointing people, it’s a way of saying, ‘Hey, Memphis, you don’t have the capacity to elect your own officials,' and I think that’s disrespectful.”

Amber Huett-Garcia, another member of the MSCS board, expressed reservations about the proposal as well, admitting that the board and district have faced difficulties, but maintaining that there are more effective ways to work with the state.

“I think it's ideal when local communities govern themselves,” she said. “I’m the first to recognize where we have challenges, so, I prefer to focus on solutions to the structural challenges we face. In partnership with the state, we could make a lot of headway on things like literacy, infrastructure, and youth violence. I believe in our kids and focusing on solutions would be my preferred route.”

She also noted that five school board members are up for reelection in August which, she said, is “the ultimate accountability metric.”

And in a statement, Althea Greene, chair of the MSCS board, blasted White’s plan and pointed to the Achievement School District, a state initiative to take over low-performing schools that many have seen as ineffective.

“This is absolutely not needed. We may have had some challenges, but more interference from the general assembly is not warranted at this time,” she said. “We have to stop experimenting with our children. Case in point, the Achievement School District, generated by the state legislature, has not lived up to the expectations set out when it was formed… We are going to respectfully ask Rep. White not to move forward with this recommendation and we look forward to discussing this matter at his earliest convenience.”

The superintendent search

Greene also criticized White’s assertions about the superintendent search process and his comments about the three finalists.

The roughly year-and-a-half-long search for a superintendent was initially turbulent, and board members paused it in the spring amid questions about the selection methodology and public accusations of a lack of transparency. But ever since the search was relaunched the search in August, the process has been relatively smooth. The board has been praised for involving the community in the search, and in mid-December, it landed on three finalists: Yolonda Brown, the chief academic officer for Atlanta Public Schools; Marie Feagins, Ed.D., Chief of Leadership and High Schools for Detroit Public Schools Community District; and Cheryl Proctor, Ed.D., Deputy superintendent of instruction and school communities for Portland Public Schools.

“The Board went through a robust search process to find the right candidate with input from members of our community,” Greene said in her statement. “We find Rep. White’s comments egregious, and we are confident that these three finalists are highly qualified and are capable of being our next superintendent.”

There are others, besides White, who would like to see a local candidate ― rather than one of the three out-of-state finalists ― take the permanent superintendent post. During the public comment portion of a school board meeting on Jan. 30, John Bush, the principal of Southwind High School and representative of the local principal’s association, said that principals wanted a “candidate who has worked and lived in this community.”

“We would like someone who has a vested interest and awareness of what’s taking place in our community,” he said.

And on Tuesday, the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition sent out a release calling for the board to award the permanent superintendent role to interim Superintendent Toni Williams ― who was one of the original finalists for the posts before withdrawing her name from consideration in June.

Calvo, however, expressed his confidence in the three finalists that the board has selected.

“I think we have three strong candidates to choose from,” he said, “and I am optimistic that my colleagues and I will reach a consensus.”

The CA reached out to MSCS about White's plan, and a spokesperson for the district provided the following statement:

"We are monitoring pending legislation and if it becomes law, we will assess its impact on MSCS."

