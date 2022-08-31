MSCS names Tutonial “Toni” Williams interim superintendent

Tutonial “Toni” Williams will lead Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) as Tennessee’s largest school district searches for a new superintendent.

Williams was named the interim superintendent at a Memphis-Shelby County Schools board meeting Tuesday evening.

Williams will temporarily take over the place of former superintendent Dr. Joris Ray who tenured his resignation from the school district less than a week ago, on August 24, amid an investigation against him.

During Williams’ nomination, it was emphasized that the board wanted to nominate someone for the interim position who did not want the full-time job of superintendent.

The vote to accept her as interim superintendent passed unanimously.

Her nomination as interim superintendent came as a result of an investigation into former superintendent Dr. Ray after allegations arose that Ray had extramarital affairs with current and former MSCS employees.

The MSCS board voted to accept Ray’s resignation, ending the investigation into him in the process without the investigation ever having been completed.

Prior to being named interim superintendent, Williams served MSCS as Chief Financial Officer.

A timeline to find Dr. Ray’s permanent replacement has not been announced, though at the time of Dr. Ray’s resignation on August 24, a spokesperson for the MSCS board said they hoped to announce a successor to Dr. Ray in a matter of weeks.

