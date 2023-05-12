MSCS retreat for superintendent search yields progress as frustration mounts

Memphis-Shelby County Schools board members inched closer to restarting the superintendent search process following a Friday retreat and agreed to set a series of meetings that would further the work started.

The board worked with renowned education advocate Tomeka Hart Wigginton toward restructuring the board’s superintendent selection policy — more specifically the rubric board members would use to screen superintendent candidates.

The MSCS policy for how a school board selects superintendents has remained the same since 2012; it is also a component in the at-times fraught search process. And the implementation, or lack thereof, of the selection policy has underpinned many of the grievances expressed by community members frustrated with the board process.

Hart Wigginton, a former two-term board member and current special advisor for Blue Meridian Partners, walked board leaders through exercises that would eventually help them arrive at a decision, and the board agreed to rewrite the rubric.

The decision was the first lurch forward in a stalled search process. Earlier in the week at a special-called session, board members told the public that the search remained on pause, and would stay that until at least after graduation.

The announcement was met with frustration; several community members left the meeting shouting their disapproval and continued to protest in the board of education parking lot as the meeting wound down.

After learning that the hired search firm for the superintendent search was not using the school district’s own rubric for candidates, criticisms from parent advocates and community members intensified.

Friday was an opportunity for the board to decide whether they would work with restructuring the existing rubric, move forward with no changes, or scrap the rubric altogether.

Ultimately, the board opted to rewrite the rubric.

Hart Wigginton, who has participated in a previous superintendent search, cited Friday's progress in the face of a "tough issue." While a number of community members have expressed frustration with the pace of the selection, Hart said Friday's decision was necessary

Story continues

"I would say depending on the next series of decisions they make, they'll be able to articulate a more detailed timeline of when they think they can actually get a superintendent," Hart Wigginton said. "I think its actually more important for them to get their process right, to get the right superintendent, than for them to be looking at the calendar."

The retreat opened up with a reminder of the underlying dissatisfaction of some community members when some vocal critics of the school board learned they were barred from entering any MSCS facility.

Rachael Spriggs, a member of Memphis LIFT and former teacher, called it "retaliation."

"They (officers) basically said I was banned. And I asked, 'For what? And they said 'You're being banned for disruptive behavior,'" Spriggs said.

Spriggs said she was told by MSCS head of security Carolyn Jackson that she was banned from future board meetings and all MSCS properties.

Spriggs wasn't the only one to be barred from MSCS properties Friday. School resource officers and Memphis police officers also approached community activist LJ Abraham and education advocate Tikeila Rucker, and gave them paperwork that stated they were banned.

During Tuesday's board meeting, Spriggs was one of several that delivered public comments that were critical of board leadership and the search process. At the time, the board told her she had violated a policy by calling Interim Superintendent Toni Williams by her first name during her remarks — as opposed to addressing her as "Interim Superintendent Williams."

It's unclear what policy violations Abraham and Rucker committed; both have lobbed criticism towards the school board at meetings. Abraham said she was not informed she was banned until she showed up at the retreat.

The school board is expected to have at least three additional meetings to continue the work of refining the rubric.

Micaela Watts is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal covering issues tied to education, access, and equity. She can be reached at micaela.watts@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: MSCS school board retreat marked by progress and banned individuals