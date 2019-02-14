MSD Students Remember Parkland Shooting Victims One Year Later In Powerful Photos

On the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, students and staff on Thursday remembered the 17 people who were killed.
Photos show a memorial set up outside the school, where visitors paid respects and left flowers and rocks adorned with messages.
See the latest photos from Parkland below.
Sophia Rothenberg (L) and her sister, Emma Rothenberg (C), hug their mother Cheryl Rothenberg (R) while looking at a memorial for those killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, on Feb. 14, in Parkland, Florida. Emma and Sophia are students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school.
Linda Beigel Schulman, mother of Scott Beigel, a geography teacher and cross country coach who was killed in last year's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, becomes emotional while speaking to the media about her son.
Sheena Billups prepares to lay flowers in a memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Stones are placed at a memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Kara Cannizzaro crosses herself after pausing at a memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Students walk past the building where a mass shooting took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as they arrive for school.
Margate Fire Rescue Community Emergency Response Team member Peter Palmer wipes his eyes while looking at a memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Kul Bhushan Mody and his wife Kiran Bala Mody pray outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Suzanne Devine Clark visits a memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for those killed during a mass shooting on Feb. 14, in Parkland, Florida.
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.