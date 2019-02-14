MSD Students Remember Parkland Shooting Victims One Year Later In Powerful Photos

A memorial to the victims is seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the one-year anniversary of the school shooting, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Parkland, Florida. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

On the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, students and staff on Thursday remembered the 17 people who were killed.

Photos show a memorial set up outside the school, where visitors paid respects and left flowers and rocks adorned with messages.

See the latest photos from Parkland below.

(Joe Raedle via Getty Images) More

Sophia Rothenberg (L) and her sister, Emma Rothenberg (C), hug their mother Cheryl Rothenberg (R) while looking at a memorial for those killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, on Feb. 14, in Parkland, Florida. Emma and Sophia are students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school.

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) More

Linda Beigel Schulman, mother of Scott Beigel, a geography teacher and cross country coach who was killed in last year's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, becomes emotional while speaking to the media about her son.

(Joe Raedle via Getty Images) More

Sheena Billups prepares to lay flowers in a memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) More