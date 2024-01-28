MSHP: Body recovered from river in Lincoln County, victim fell through ice

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities say a man’s body has been recovered from the Mississippi River in Lincoln County after he fell through ice earlier this week.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Timothy Bryant, 60, of Elsberry, Missouri, was recovered from the river and found deceased on Saturday.

The longest drive in the contiguous US runs through St. Louis. How far is it?

According to MSHP investigation report, Bryant went missing around 5:40 p.m. Friday near the 256 mile marker of the Mississippi River near the Kickapoo Slough.

The report classifies Bryant’s death as a drowning. It states that Bryant went missing on Friday, and video footage later revealed that he fell through a patch of ice on the river.

MSHP says a dive team engaged in search efforts Saturday. Investigators have not disclosed other details on what might have led up to the recovery.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.