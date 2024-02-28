MSHP issues Amber Alert in Kansas City for 1-year-old child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri for a 1-year-old child.

The victim is identified as Noah Johnson, last seen wearing a Navy shirt and pants with a flower pattern. He has brown eyes and has hair braided in cornrows.

The suspect is identified as 38-year-old Kamilah Johnson. Described as standing 5’4″ and weighs 170s pounds.

MSHP is looking for a vehicle described as a white 2007 GMC Yukon with Texas license STM7097.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 right away.

MSHP said the state of Texas issued paperwork that removes custody from the mother. The child is reported to be in danger due to a serious health condition.

The suspect was last known to be at a Walmart on West 133rd Street in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday at 9:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as details become available.

