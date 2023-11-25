MSHP releases name of victim in early morning I-70 crash

ST. LOUIS — In the aftermath of the fatal crash on I-70 in Saint Charles, the Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the victim as 36-year-old Nakieta C. Sarzana.

According to troopers, she was walking west of Zambal Row when a Dodge Caravan struck her. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) pronounced her dead just before 6:30 a.m. yesterday.

As a result of the incident, I-70 westbound in Saint Charles County was closed west of Zumbehl, leading to closures between Zumbehl and Cave Springs yesterday.

