MSHP reports drowning at Stockton Lake

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — A Miller Missouri man drowns at Stockton Lake Friday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Travis McCann died after falling into the water. Authorities say once McCann went under, he never resurfaced.

The Highway Patrol says McCann was not wearing a safety device. McCann’s body was recovered early Saturday morning.

Others at the lake say this is a tragic situation.

“It’s an unfortunate thing with these kinds of things can and do happen. So our heart goes out to the family,” said Brian Brown, sailor.

This is Troop D’s first drowning this year.

