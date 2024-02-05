MSHP reports drowning at Stockton Lake
MSHP reports drowning at Stockton Lake
The procedure is expected to sideline him for an extended period of time.
In a report from the Financial Times, indie label executives have spoken out about Apple's plan to offer higher royalties to artists who offer spatial audio. They argue it will take money from indie labels and in favor of the biggest players, like Universal.
January’s blockbuster jobs report shocked Wall Street — but the headline number doesn’t paint the entire picture of the US economy.
Per Le Parisian, a deal hasn't been signed, but those close to the situation believe that he has made his decision.
One of our key charts from Yahoo Finance's most recent edition of Chartbook that tells the story of 2024 so far.
The gambling platform is unwilling to return the money, according to ESPN.
Family sources say cocaine and fentanyl may have been found in the systems of the three men found dead at their friend's home after a Kansas City Chiefs game in early January.
Ford reported a strong start to the year in the US, with sales jumping in January and even topping those of Toyota, last year’s sales king. However, EV sales suffered a setback.
EV range numbers have grown considerably in the last decade-plus, with some models cresting the 500-mile mark.
Davis and James were both scratches for the showdown with the rival Celtics.
The Orioles have acquired an ace in the same week that the team changed ownership.
The U.K. government is taking too "narrow" a view of AI safety and risks falling behind in the AI gold rush, according to a report released today. The report, published by the parliamentary House of Lords' Communications and Digital Committee, follows a months-long evidence-gathering effort involving input from a wide gamut of stakeholders, including big tech companies, academia, venture capitalists, media and government. Among the key findings from the report was that the government should refocus its efforts on more near-term security and societal risks posed by large language models (LLMs) such as copyright infringement and misinformation, rather than becoming too concerned about apocalyptic scenarios and hypothetical existential threats, which it says are "exaggerated."
Smashed iPhones are seen during COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on November 30, 2023. In 2019, Apple announced it would start sending some security researchers a “special” version of the iPhone designed to be used to find vulnerabilities, which could then be reported to Apple so the company could fix them. In 2020, the company started shipping the devices, which are designed to have some security features disabled, making it easier for researchers to hunt bugs in iOS.
The seven-time champion signed a contract extension with Mercedes that began after the 2023 season.
Y Combinator President Garry Tan’s online rant tweet may be deleted from X, however, the effects are lingering, especially for three San Francisco supervisors who have now received threats. Aaron Peskin, Myrna Melgar and Dean Preston received threatening letters to their homes this week, as first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.
The Pew Research Center’s latest report on Americans’ social media habits is out, rounding up social media usage trends among U.S. users over the last two years. While there may be a few small tweaks with each survey, Pew mostly asks the same questions every couple of years, making it possible to track meaningful changes over time. Most of the findings are intuitive, showing the slow migrations between social platforms, but there are a few interesting moments in the survey worth highlighting.
The Pew Research Center has published an updated survey of US adult social media usage. Although YouTube and Facebook retain their dominant status, TikTok is the fastest-growing platform.
A judge in Delaware called the compensation package an "unfathomable sum" that's unfair to shareholders.
Yahoo News spoke with four young, left-leaning voters who aren't planning to vote for President Biden.
Microsoft's gaming revenue is up 49% in Q2, mostly thanks to the Activision deal.