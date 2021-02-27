The Morning After: MSI's latest gaming laptop targets the 1440p sweet spot

Years after 3D's last invasion has receded from the public sphere, it’s notable that some of the most favorable implementations happened on mobile devices. To mark the ten-year anniversary of the Nintedo 3DS launch in Japan, Engadget editors chimed in with a few memories of their favorite games.

StreetPass

Still, Kris Naudus wants you to know that the portable system’s best feature had nothing to do with 3D. Instead she focused on StreetPass, Nintendo’s pre-contact tracing social feature that passively traded information between systems whenever they got close to one another. If you weren’t living in a densely populated area and taking your 3DS on public transportation every day, it’s interesting to see what the experience was like when all the elements came together.

— Richard Lawler

The gaming sweetspot comes to laptops.

MI GS66 Stealth

MSI's latest GS66 Stealth is one of the first gaming notebooks with a 240Hz 1440p (or 2K) screen. As Devindra Hardawar explains, that means you don’t have to choose between 1080p screens that don’t seem quite sharp enough or 4K displays that add battery drain and strain mobile GPUs. The only problem? MS hasn’t finalized pricing on this unit, and the fan noise was a bit loud, but with competitors close to releasing similar devices this is a space to watch in 2021.

Continue reading.

Yes, Production I.G. is working on another new series for Netflix.

A Terminator anime from the legendary studio behind the Ghost in the Shell franchise is coming to Netflix. The streaming giant didn't share any details on the plot, but showrunner Mattson Tomlin, who worked on Project Power for Netflix, told Variety he plans to approach the franchise in a way that "breaks conventions, subverts expectations and has real guts.” My big question? Who is this Redditor that suggested the project a year ago, and what else did they see in their crystal ball?

Continue reading.

Story continues

The Sleep As Android developer collaborated on this project.

Android Sleep API

If you woke up looking for more information on how to get a good night’s sleep, and you use Android, then stay tuned. Google has opened up a Sleep API for third-party apps to use that surfaces info on a user’s sleep without using a lot of battery power. An on-device AI model uses the light and motion sensors to pull in data, which the apps can access if a user grants it the Physical Activity Recognition runtime permission.

Continue reading.

The 55-inch CX OLED is down to a record-low price.

Galaxy S21 Ultra

While Nintendo's Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is $10 off, Amazon knocked the prices of all of Samsung's Galaxy S21 smartphones down by hundreds. Those handsets just came out last month, making now a good time to grab one if you've been meaning to upgrade.

Here are all the best deals from the week that you can still snag today, and remember to follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for more updates.

Continue reading.

NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover has landed! Now what?

Engadget Podcast logo

This week, Devindra and Cherlynn chat with PhD candidate and all-around space nerd Sophia Gad-Nasr about NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover. We dive into what it’s journey was like, what was so remarkable about its landing, and what it’ll be working on in the future. Also, we chat about the new PSVR headset, the death of Fry’s Electronics and Cinefex magazine, and more!

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.

Continue reading.

The plan is to build up to 165,000 of these and put them on the road starting in 2023.

USPS NGDV

This is the next-generation USPS van, which will replace an aging fleet of vehicles powered by gas engines that can barely crack 10 MPG. The Postal Service announced that its 10-year, multi-billion-dollar modernization plan will revolve around these slightly cartoony vehicles, built by a company called Oshkosh Defense, which usually produces tactical vehicles for the military.

The Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) doesn’t have turrets or gun racks, but it does have air conditioning, blind-spot warning, automatic braking and a back-up camera. Most notably, however, is the option of an electric powertrain, which the USPS claims allows for upgrades in the future as technology improves.

Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

NASA reveals video of Perseverance's landing on Mars

Virgin Galactic delays space tourism flights to early 2022

'Terraria' will hit Stadia after all

Right-wing site Gab responds to 'alleged' data breach

Netflix's first 'Shadow and Bone' trailer shows off the fantasy world of Ravka

Survival game 'Valheim' sold four million copies in three weeks of early access

Sony's FX3 is a compact $3,900 camera for filmmakers

Streaming music made up 83 percent of the record industry's revenue in 2020

'Pokémon Diamond' and 'Pearl' remakes are arriving on Switch later this year

SpaceX's first private flight will carry the youngest ever American to orbit

Hyundai's striking Ioniq 5 delivers long range and brisk performance

ThinkPad X1 Nano review: Light and mighty but doesn't last

What's going on at Google AI?