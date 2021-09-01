MSL Solutions (ASX:MSL) delivers shareholders stellar 254% return over 1 year, surging 18% in the last week alone

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. Take, for example MSL Solutions Limited (ASX:MSL). Its share price is already up an impressive 254% in the last twelve months. On top of that, the share price is up 64% in about a quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 28% in the last three years.

Since it's been a strong week for MSL Solutions shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

MSL Solutions went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, MSL Solutions' total shareholder return last year was 254%. That gain actually surpasses the 9% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting MSL Solutions on your watchlist. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with MSL Solutions .

