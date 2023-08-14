MSNBC Anchors Stunned By GOP's New Faux Outrage: ‘Whole Thing Is A Joke’

MSNBC anchors Mehdi Hasan and Ayman Mohyeldin on Sunday mocked the latest instance of “faux outrage” from Republicans.

Many in the GOP were incensed with Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment Friday of U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel for the federal investigation into Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden.

But, as Hasan and Mohyeldin pointed out, it was exactly what many of them had previously called for.

“‘Make Weiss special counsel,’ they said,” noted Hasan. “Now, they’re saying, ‘Well, Garland did exactly what we wanted. And now we’re mad at Garland for doing exactly what we wanted.’”

“Their bad faith, their hypocrisy is truly a sight to behold. And also a reminder that you can’t appease Republicans,” he added.

Mohyeldin agreed, saying it was purely “about politics and trying to sully” President Joe Biden.

“The whole thing is a joke,” said Hasan.

“It is,” Mohyeldin acknowledged.

Watch the video here:

In tonight's #handover, @MehdiRHasan and @AymanMSNBC talk about GOP faux outrage over the selection of David Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe. It's a "reminder that you can’t please the Republicans ... and so maybe Merrick Garland should just stop trying.” pic.twitter.com/iQeA0xHxxw — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) August 14, 2023

