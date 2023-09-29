MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Has 1 Scathing Question For Donald Trump’s GOP Rivals

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Thursday said the “striking” thing that stood out to him from the second Donald Trump-less Republican 2024 primary debate was the complete lack of vision articulated by any of Trump’s rival candidates.

“They had nothing,” the “All In” anchor lamented.

“What are you trying to do, non-Trump conservatives?” Hayes asked. “That’s my question. What is your vision?”

The former president “has got an answer,” he said, which was “to make Donald Trump a dictator.”

“What is your vision?” he asked again. “Because right now you have nothing. And you cannot beat something with nothing.”

Watch the video here:

“What are you trying to do, non-Trump conservatives?" asks @chrislhayes. "Donald Trump has got an answer. His answer is to make Donald Trump a dictator. What is your vision? Because right now you have nothing. And you cannot beat something with nothing.” pic.twitter.com/57lnvucuhz — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) September 29, 2023

Related...