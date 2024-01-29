MSNBC Host Exposes Republican Hypocrisy: 'So-Called Party Of Law And Order'

MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin called out Republican officials for refusing to recognize a Supreme Court ruling that they disagree with.

“The so-called party of law and order appears to no longer recognize the legitimacy of the U.S. Supreme Court,” he said on Sunday evening, days after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott defied a high court decision allowing the U.S. Border Patrol to remove razor wire from the Rio Grande.

Abbott has been praised by the right, including Donald Trump. Multiple GOP governors have signed a statement of support for Abbott, and some are sending National Guard troops to Texas.

Mohyeldin accused the GOP governors of “seemingly hoping to spark a confrontation with the federal agents.”

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt went even further, with Mohyeldin saying he “not only called on Republicans to ignore the Supreme Court, but he openly mused about whether the situation could erupt into a civil war.”

"The party of 'Law and Order' appears to no longer recognize the legitimacy of the Supreme Court."@AymanM breaks down the escalating standoff at the U.S. southern border and the new, alarming musings from Republican lawmakers about a second Civil War. pic.twitter.com/fgVNogTah9 — AYMAN (@AymanMSNBC) January 29, 2024

Mohyeldin also spoke about the issue with Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D), who dismissed the GOP moves as a “theatrical show” and urged President Joe Biden to federalize the National Guard in response:

"We absolutely do need to federalize the National Guard so we can move these jokers...that don't know anything about immigration policy, and let the National Guard safeguard [migrants] and process them."

@RolandForTexas on the intensifying fight over border security in Texas. pic.twitter.com/x8yzVqDr67 — AYMAN (@AymanMSNBC) January 29, 2024

Gutierrez is among several Democratic candidates hoping to challenge Sen. Ted Cruz (R) in this year’s election.