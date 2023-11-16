MSNBC Host Has Scathing Nickname for Stephen Miller
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Joy Reid slammed the former White House adviser as a “white nationalist Dracula” while discussing Donald Trump-era immigration policy.
President Joe Biden signed into law a temporary ‘two-step’ solution to Washington’s spending fights and will give Washington and the country a temporary reprieve from shutdown fights at least for the holiday season.
YouTube videos that feature breastfeeding content can now earn money on the platform, so long as they meet a certain set of criteria.
Roughly six months after Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes headed to jail for four counts of wire fraud, and just two weeks after Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty on seven counts of fraud and conspiracy for his role in the collapse of his crypto exchange, another former high-flier in the startup world, Mike Rothenberg, was today convicted on 21 counts, including bank fraud, false statements, four counts of money laundering, and 15 counts of wire fraud. The verdict, delivered by a jury in Northern California, bookends a 10-year-long journey for Rothenberg, who burst onto the Bay Area scene in 2013 at age 27 with a $5 million fund and enough charm to persuade TechCrunch that his one-man firm was special enough to merit coverage. A self-described former math Olympian who attended Stanford before getting an MBA from Harvard Business School, Rothenberg reportedly started both a tutoring business and a real estate fund while still an undergrad.
The Clippers star has been fined more than $100,000 over the last six years for criticizing refs.
Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and 14 others, sides with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and issues a protective order to block the public release of "sensitive" evidence in the case.
The House Ethics Committee issued a report Thursday finding “substantial evidence” that Rep. George Santos of New York violated campaign finance and government ethics laws.
"I now choose to focus on my health, as opposed to losing weight to fit into a swimsuit," says the actress.
More builders classified housing conditions as poor than good in November. But the gloom may be coming to an end soon.
FDIC Chair Martin Gruenberg is under new scrutiny in Washington while the FDIC tries to make its case for a sweeping overhaul of banks regulation.
Here are the best gift ideas for book lovers this year, as chosen by Engadget editors.
“They’ve learned from [Donald] Trump,” one conservative commentator said of today’s Republican lawmakers.
Teachers and nurses love these comfy sneakers — and they have the podiatrist seal of approval.
Michael Strahan was off the air for nearly three weeks dealing with a personal issue.
Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said the key to making housing more affordable is to increase the supply of homes on the market.
The former USWNT star will begin retirement by rehabbing a major injury.
It takes off from your palm, follows you around, captures HDR video and folds down to pocket-size. What's not to love?
A legitimately great product for festive year-round outdoor lighting.
Jorge Martin does a deep dive into several NFL backfields to decipher which players to start on fantasy rosters.
Did Apple cancel 'The Problem With Jon Stewart' over its coverage and criticism of China? A group of lawmakers from a House of Representatives committee wants to know.
Son and elderly mom not only won a big prize package but they stole the hearts of Pat, Vanna and viewers.