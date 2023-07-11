MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene With Iconic Sitcom Moment

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Monday asked if extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) silence over her reported ouster from the far-right House Freedom Caucus was “like a scene out of ‘Seinfeld.’”

Scarborough referred to the second-season moment, in an episode titled “The Revenge,” in which George Costanza (played by Jason Alexander) rage-quits his job with a rant at his boss. He later realizes he’s messed up and has no new role to go to, returns to work and just pretends it didn’t happen.

Watch the scene here:

“Is she Costanza-ing the House Freedom Caucus? I don’t know,” MSNBC politics reporter Ali Vitali admitted to Scarborough in a video shared online by Mediaite.

Greene’s removal from the group reportedly followed an argument with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on the House floor. But the Georgia congresswoman has not acknowledged her reported departure.

It has been “one of the most vexing stories over the last two weeks of recess,” said Vitali. “It’s like taking advantage of the fact that not everyone is in the same Capitol complex to stop something from happening that eventually is still going to happen, which is being kicked out of the House Freedom Caucus.”

