MSNBC Legal Analyst On Tennessee House Expelling Dems: It's 'American Apartheid'

MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner ripped Tennessee Republicans for “circling the drain” in the wake of their “miscalculation” on expelling two state House Democrats on Thursday.

Kirschner, who spoke with political commentator and SiriusXM host Stephanie Miller on Friday, went after GOP lawmakers following the state House’s historic vote to expel Justin Jones and Justin Pearson.

The two Black lawmakers participated in a protest that called for stricter gun control while Rep. Gloria Johnson, who is white, did not receive the necessary votes to expel her from the state House.

“It’s naked unapologetic racism. It’s American apartheid. That’s what it is and we’ve lived with it for so long,” Kirschner said.

“When are we going to wrestle it to the ground and shoot it dead?”

Kirschner, who responded to Miller’s take that Republicans are “really out front about who they are now,” added that it’s “everybody’s struggle” and not just one that Black people deal with.

“I was so hopeful when Joe Biden included in his inaugural address that the promise of racial justice will be deferred no longer. And yet here we are. But boy what a miscalculation,” Kirschner said.

“This is going to galvanize people. Black, white, young, old and this is, I think, more evidence of the Republican Party circling the drain.”

