MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ Ridicules Ex-Trump Attorney Who’s Predicted To Flip

Former Donald Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis drew mockery on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” for what was described as her “jarring” criticism of the ex-president.

Ellis, who is charged alongside Trump in the Georgia racketeering case, last week slammed her one-time boss as a “malignant narcissist” and vowed not to vote for him if he’s the GOP nominee in 2024.

Political pundits have predicted Ellis will eventually cooperate with prosecutors in the case.

“This is just a little jarring,” co-host Joe Scarborough said of her derision of Trump.

Political commentator Jonathan Lemire joked: “Breaking news, Donald Trump: narcissist. Word just got to Jenna Ellis on that. I can’t imagine it has anything to do with the idea that she’s facing criminal charges in Fulton County, Georgia, alongside Donald Trump and nearly two dozen other co-defendants. This must be some sort of coincidence.”

“It is quite jarring coming from somebody that pushed the campaign lies as heartily as hard as she did and just learning now that he’s a malignant narcissist,” Scarborough responded.

Conservative pundit Charlie Sykes then said: “Welcome to the resistance, if only you’d been warned.”

“It is striking how a criminal indictment can marvelously focus the mind about things that you have probably known all along,” he added. “But I do wonder how many of these people in the inner circle, part of the ‘big lie conspiracy’ have known all along, who all know that Donald Trump is a malignant narcissict.

