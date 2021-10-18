MSNBC Panel Torches Sen. Ron Johnson For Spreading Yet Another Conspiracy Theory

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) was roundly condemned by an MSNBC panel Sunday for spreading dangerous conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccines and treatments on Fox News.

The Republican senator told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on air Sunday morning that coronavirus vaccines are “experimental” and that ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug, is not being promoted as a COVID-19 treatment because there’s “not money in it.” Neither of these statements is true.

“What in the entire ― What’s he talking about?” MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart asked.

Jennifer Rubin, a conservative political columnist for the Washington Post, characterized his comments as “complete crap.”

“He never used to be this insane. He was a businessman and for years, he operated like a kind of fiscal conservative, sort of normal Republican,” she said. But no more. He has jumped upon the Trump train, and let me be perfectly clear ... he is killing people.”

“People listen to them. They are dissuaded from taking a life-saving vaccine. He is contributing to death. He is not pro-life. He’s helping to kill people, and he should be ashamed,” she added.

John Bresnahan, co-founder of Punchbowl News and longtime Capitol Hill reporter, noted that Johnson had been been making anti-science and anti-vaccine comments for months now.

“It is stunning to see a U.S. senator, a national political leader, making these kinds of comments. We’re a year and a half into a pandemic that has killed over 720,000 Americans,” he said.

Johnson routinely makes dangerous and untrue comments about coronavirus and other subjects, including the violent Jan. 6 insurrection, which he has repeatedly downplayed and described as a mostly “peaceful protest.”

Watch a clip of the MSNBC segment below, courtesy of Raw Story.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

