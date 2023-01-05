MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle tells Boebert ‘get real’ during contentious interview

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Col.) made a rare appearance on MSNBC late Wednesday evening, participating in an interview with host Stephanie Ruhle that at times grew contentious as the congresswoman discussed her efforts to block Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid to claim the House Speakership.

“I want you to know that we are not giving her a free pass to talk about conspiracy theories we’re not giving her a free pass to talk about the lies that she has spread at other times,” Ruhle said as she explained to her audience why she was having the staunchly conservative congresswoman on. “But trying to understand what is keeping Congress from starting the work of the American people, that’s why we talked to her tonight.”

During Wednesday’s interview, Ruhle repeatedly pressed Boebert on why she and a handful of other Republicans are standing in the way of McCarthy’s bid for the speakership, which had failed six votes as of that evening.

“Let’s actually name names. I’m going to be bold. I’m going to take a leap and say Byron Donalds is not going to get to 218…So let’s go with realistic names. Could you support Steve Scalise?” Ruhle asked Boebert.

“Look, Kevin McCarthy has been in leadership for 14 years. What does he have to show for that? We aren’t just electing somebody who can fund-raise and just rubberstamp him into office. That’s not what I was elected to do,” the Republican said. “But this is actually working, and I believe our Founding Fathers intended to be this way.”

“OK, well, our Founding Fathers aren’t here,” the host replied. “So let’s get real and let’s get practical.”

Later, Ruhle asked Boebert to respond to critics within her own party who have asserted that she is grandstanding or seeking media attention.

“Dan Crenshaw and these other Republicans, do you see yourself working with them again? In the last 24 hours, he has called you the enemy and said you would rather work with Democrats than Republicans. He thinks you’re doing all of this for attention. And let’s be honest, you’ve never been on with me before,” Ruhle said.

“We’re going to handle the issues that the American people care about. We just need to elect a speaker. And it’s okay if it takes a couple of days. It’s not the end of the world. There will be a new news cycle that comes around,” Boebert replied.

The interview was the second in a matter of hours Boebert gave on cable news as she continues to defend her opposition to McCarthy. On the Fox News Channel, conservative host Sean Hannity, who supports McCarthy, pressed Boebert about her opposition asking her “isn’t it time for you and your side to pack it in considering he [McCarthy] has over 200 [votes] and you have 20?” before accusing her of treating the speakership race “like a game show.”

