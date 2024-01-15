MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki details the massive education gap in the NBC News entrance poll of the Iowa caucuses.

We've been talking in the run-up to this about some of the key groups in Iowa that will be decisive, and we're getting some readouts from the exit poll about how they're telling our pollsters on the way in they intend to vote here. So first of all, we've talked about this a lot, the gap between those with college degrees, those without college degrees. It's a big part of the gap between Democrats and Republicans these days in general elections, but it exists within the Republican Party. And take a look at the gap that's developing tonight here in Iowa. These are Republican caucus-goers with college degrees. Look how they are breaking. Donald Trump barely in this exit poll, leading Nikki Haley, just a two-point gap between them. DeSantis back at 23 percent, Vivek Ramaswamy at nine. Again, 35-33 Trump college graduates. This is a little clunky, but let me get you now to the other side of this, no college degree. Again, we showed you the split. This is about a 50-50 split. Check this out. Donald Trump, 65 percent, two-thirds of the no college vote so far. And again, we are still getting incoming entrance poll data, so there can be some flux in these numbers. But the gap is obvious. The gap is clear. The gap is stark among voters without college degrees. Trump gobbling up 65 percent in our entrance poll. DeSantis, 17. We showed you Haley, two points behind Trump among college grads, 57 currently behind him among those without college degrees. So again, we were seeing that in polls running up to these caucuses, that Nikki Haley was getting appeal to higher income, college-educated, suburbanites, city dwellers. Was she going to expand that outside of that base? This is a troubling number for her.

