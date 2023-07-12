MSNBC Supercut Shows How Quickly Fox Soured On Ron DeSantis

Fox is fast becoming disillusioned with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) 2024 presidential campaign, according to a new MSNBC montage.

On Tuesday, “The Beat with Ari Melber” aired a supercut of personalities on Fox News and Fox Business hyping DeSantis as a “star” Republican earlier this year ― alongside footage of hosts and guests who are now seriously doubting his strategy of trying to out-Trump Trump.

Current polling suggests DeSantis is around 30 points behind GOP frontrunner former President Donald Trump.

Watch the video here:

WATCH: Fox News then vs. now. pic.twitter.com/lIYRT59fJw — The Beat with Ari Melber 📺 (@TheBeatWithAri) July 11, 2023

Also on Tuesday, a Rolling Stone report, citing multiple sources, said Fox owner Rupert Murdoch, his son Lachlan Murdoch and top Fox executives, who initially supported DeSantis, have “grown increasingly displeased” with his campaign’s “perceived stumbles, lackluster polling, and inability to swiftly dethrone Trump.”

“They are transactional and can smell a loser a mile away,” one Fox insider told the magazine.

