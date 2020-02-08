MSNBC's Chris Matthews wants to know what Bernie Sanders thinks of Fidel Castro

MSNBC's Chris Matthews isn't sure what agenda Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) really wants to promote.

In a post-Democratic debate discussion Friday evening, Matthews expressed concern about Sanders' politics, fearing he may usher in a socialist revolution akin to the one led by Fidel Castro. Matthews said that while Sanders generally talks about incorporating elements from countries like Denmark — which Matthews acknowledged is a capitalist country with strong social welfare programs — he isn't if that was where the senator really falls on the political spectrum.

"I don't know who Bernie supports over these years," Matthews said. "I don't know what he means by socialist."

Matthews made his worries personal and a bit extravagant, arguing that part of the reason he's averse to politicians with socialist leanings is that if the Soviets and their allies like Castro won the Cold War, he likely would've been a victim of those regimes.









Soooooo, here's Chris Matthews saying he would have been executed in Central Park if Castro and the Reds won the Cold War and he's just not quite sure if Bernie wouldn't do the same. Just some very normal and cool post-debate analysis. https://t.co/DpGU0Rybev — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 8, 2020

For what it's worth, Sanders was called out in 2015 for praising Castro in the past, though he attempted to clarify by explaining that he considered Cuba's regime authoritarian. Instead, he said his past comments were about disapproval of U.S. interference in Cuba and other countries in the region, though he does appreciate aspects of Cuba's health-care system. It remains to be seen if that will come up again this primary cycle, but don't be shocked if it does.

