MSNBC's Democratic Debate Failed for One Important Reason

Last night’s Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada was a good old-fashioned Tyson v. Holyfield grudge match. The only difference was that everyone came off the stage with their ear lobes intact.

Joe Biden, struggling to maintain momentum after two horrid performances in Iowa and New Hampshire, was more firey and insistent than he usually is on the debate stage.

Elizabeth Warren, in a similar make-or-break moment, delivered an aggressive, prosecutorial performance that would make the toughest DA in Manhattan proud.

Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar were engaging in a mini-contest of their own, sniping at each other like a couple that has been married for too long.

Bernie Sanders was feisty, railing at the millionaires and billionaires for usurping the country’s wealth and gaming the system for their own advantage.

And Michael Bloomberg, a newcomer to the stage after spending millions of dollars of his own money on advertisements, came across as entitled, grouchy, clueless, and totally unprepared.

