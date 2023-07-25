MSNBC's Jen Psaki Has 1 Burning Question For Donald Trump’s Republican 2024 Rivals

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Monday ripped the majority of Donald Trump’s Republican 2024 rivals over their apparent reluctance to criticize the former president.

“It seems that nearly all of the serious contenders to take on Trump have basically made the political calculation that it’s better to stand by him in the primary,” said Psaki, a former press secretary in Joe Biden’s White House.

“But here’s the thing: it is not working,” she continued, noting how candidates such as former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) are still trailing frontrunner Trump in the polls.

Psaki acknowledged that criticism of Trump by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson hadn’t exactly boosted their chances, but at least they “have clearly made the calculation that they won’t be remembered as enablers by the history books,” she said.

“The rest of the field, though, is in a position where they are effectively enabling a guy who led an attempted coup,” Psaki added. “And for what? To maybe win a handful of delegates?”

“I’m like, seriously asking you this. What are they trying to get out of this?” said Psaki. “Does Nikki Haley want to be the vice president that badly? Is Tim Scott hoping to be made secretary of commerce? What is it? Ron DeSantis just started his second term as governor. Don’t even get me started on Mike Pence. I have absolutely no idea what he wants out of this.”

Watch the video here:

Related...