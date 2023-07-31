MSNBC's Jen Psaki Busts 1 Of Donald Trump's Big Election Spins

Donald Trump may try to paint himself as a victim as he faces increased scrutiny ― and a possible indictment — over his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

But MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Sunday said voters should be in no doubt who the real victims are.

They are those who Trump “left in his wake as he attempted to cling to power,” said the former Biden White House press secretary, including Americans who Trump attempted to disenfranchise, election officials targeted by Trump’s base and those injured in the violent U.S. Capitol riot.

“Despite what Donald Trump says on the campaign trail and wants his followers to believe, it’s important to remember that he is not the victim here,” said Psaki.

“The victims are the institutions, the people, and the very foundations that have helped sustain our democracy for over 240 years,” she added. “Trump’s lies about the election remain a threat as long as people in power choose to use them for political advantage.”

Watch the video here:

.@jrpsaki: "Despite what Donald Trump says on the campaign trail... It's important to remember that he is not the victim here. The victims are the institutions, the people, and the very foundations that have helped sustain our democracy for over 240 years.” pic.twitter.com/THeSwgdaFB — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) July 30, 2023

