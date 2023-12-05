MSNBC's Jen Psaki Busts A Myth About Nikki Haley

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Monday noted how Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley appears to be “having a moment” by slowly climbing in the polls.

There’s hope among some Republicans that the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is “a sane, moderate alternative” to GOP front-runner Donald Trump, said the former Biden White House press secretary.

“But is she actually?” Psaki then asked.

Haley, unlike Trump, doesn’t go on unhinged rants or resort to racist tropes, acknowledged Psaki, but she’d actually govern “a lot closer to Trump and MAGA universe than you might think.”

Psaki noted Haley’s support of 6-week abortion bans, her talk of sending U.S. forces into Mexico to fight drug cartels and commentary that Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law is not tough enough.

“It is definitely a good thing, unquestionably, that she isn’t launching into unhinged rants and echoing the language of dictators, but it’s also important to dig into what she says she would actually do as president. You might find it isn’t so moderate after all.”

Watch the video here:

— Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) December 5, 2023

