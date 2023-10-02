MSNBC's Jen Psaki Points Out Donald Trump's Most 'Flagrant' Lie

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Sunday examined Donald Trump’s routine exaggeration of his fortune ahead of the former president’s civil fraud trial, which begins Monday.

“Of all the lies that Donald Trump has told during his time in public life, and there have been many, many, none have been more prolific and more flagrant than his lies about his personal wealth,” began Psaki, the former Biden White House press secretary.

Trump’s spin on his worth has for years been “the core” of the former president’s business, reality TV, and political brand, she continued.

“But it was all built on a myth,” she explained, recalling how Trump’s fabrications and suggestion he was self-made saw him placed on rich lists ― even though he actually inherited his initial wealth from his father.

Last week, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled in a civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James that Trump was liable for fraud when he overvalued the value of his properties on financial statements as he sought to secure loans.

Six other allegations of conspiracy, falsifying business records and insurance fraud are yet to be decided in the non-jury trial. Trump has vowed to attend the first day of the trial in New York.

Watch Psaki’s analysis here:

