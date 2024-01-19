MSNBC's Jen Psaki Says Donald Trump’s ‘Creepy’, 'Gross' Attitude To Women Points To 1 Thing

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki slammed former President Donald Trump’s attitude to women as “creepy,” “sexualized” and “demeaning.”

“It’s completely disgusting,” added the former Biden White House press secretary. “And also it shows not only Donald Trump’s view of women, which is gross, but his instability.”

Psaki’s comments came on Thursday’s episode of MSNBC’s online show “Morning Mika,” during which host Mika Brzezinski highlighted Trump’s previous attacks on women (including herself) amid his second defamation trial brought by the writer E. Jean Carroll. A jury last year found Trump guilty of sexual abuse of Carroll, and of defamation, and ordered he pay her $5 million.

Psaki noted how Trump posted dozens of times about Carroll on his Truth Social platform in just one day. “That is not the action of a stable person,” she said. “He’s obsessed.”

“This is a disgusting and demeaning view of women,” Psaki added. “That represents who he is now but who he has been for quite some time.”

Watch the discussion here:

