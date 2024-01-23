MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Says This Biden Tactic 'Has To Be Driving Donald Trump Crazy'

Joe Scarborough on Tuesday pointed out the lightning-quick way that President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign team is seizing on incoherent comments and verbal stumbles from former President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump says something stupid, it’s up online, like, 15 seconds later. It’s on TikTok, it’s on YouTube, it’s on X, it’s on Instagram Reels,” noted the co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Scarborough suggested the Biden team had recently upped its game against Trump, who despite his four indictments remains the clear front-runner in the Republican race.

For example, Biden’s campaign on Sunday pounced on Trump’s confusing of GOP rival Nikki Haley with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) with this video:

I don’t agree with Nikki Haley on everything, but we agree on this much: She is not Nancy Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/hjNgmcrwAP — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 21, 2024

Biden has also repeatedly sought to make clear that Trump was responsible for the overturning of Rose v. Wade:

In his own words: Donald Trump is responsible for ending Roe v. Wade.



And if you vote for him, he’ll go even further. pic.twitter.com/zeyCrZ0yGb — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 22, 2024

“I mean, we’ve been seeing this over the last week, just how quickly they’re moving on Trump,” Scarborough said. “I’ve got to say, I think this is why Trump got away with this in the past because all his opponents were flat-footed. And maybe even the Biden campaign in 2020 didn’t have to do this as much as they’re doing in 2024.”

Scarborough likened the strategy to “tight man-to-man defense” and said, “The rapid response has to be driving Donald Trump crazy.”

