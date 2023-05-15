MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan Hits Ron DeSantis With Absolutely Biblical Fact-Check

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan tore into conservatives such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for celebrating Daniel Penny, the man charged with manslaughter in the death of Jordan Neely on the New York City subway earlier this month.

Neely, 30, was reportedly “yelling” at passengers on the train. Penny, a 24-year-old veteran, put him in a chokehold, which New York’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner used to rule Neely’s death a homicide.

DeSantis praised Penny as a “good Samaritan,” which Hasan found baffling.

“I’m a Muslim, but I’ve read my Bible. I’ve read the Gospel of Luke, the parable of the good Samaritan who helps the injured traveler after the priest and another man failed to do so,” he told fellow MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin on Sunday night. “I don’t remember the good Samaritan choking the traveler to death.”

Mohyeldin said it’s clear that the Republican Party is not, as so often claimed, “the party of God.”

“They are not a party that demonstrates compassion in the spirit of Christianity,” he said, pointing to GOP policies on everything from immigration to homelessness as well as its open embrace of vigilantism.

Hasan sarcastically offered a suggestion to those not-very-Christian Christians.

“Maybe they should fund free Bibles like you get in hotel rooms to Trump supporters to actually read the parable of the good Samaritan,” he said.

See more of their conversation below: