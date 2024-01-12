MSP: 3 injured in crash Thursday on M-99 near M-34

The incident remains under investigation with the Michigan State Police Jackson Post.

JEFFERSON TWP. — The Michigan State Police reported Friday, Jan. 10, that two persons were injured in a crash Thursday night in Jefferson Township when their vehicle overturned.

A preliminary investigation showed that a 19-year-old Hudson resident was traveling southbound on Pioneer Road when they failed to stop for a vehicle stopped on the roadway attempting to turn right.

The struck vehicle, operated by a 26-year-old from Hillsdale, was forced off of the side of the road and overturned, Lt. Kevin Rod, the post commander of the Michigan State Police Jackson Post said.

“Both drivers and a passenger in the overturned vehicle were transported to Hillsdale Hospital for minor injuries,” Rod added.

The crash remains under investigation with the Michigan State Police.

The Jefferson Township Fire Department assisted on the scene.

