The incident remains under investigation with the Michigan State Police Jackson Post.

CAMDEN TWP. — The Michigan State Police arrested four men from Battle Creek on Tuesday after a burglary in Camden Township.

Troopers responded to a business alarm in the twilight hours of Wednesday, Jan. 30, and arrived to find a number of suspects wearing ski masks that fled from the scene in a vehicle.

A pursuit led troopers into Branch County and stop sticks were used in Coldwater to stop the men’s vehicle.

An investigation showed that four suspects — whose names are not being released until their arraignments Feb. 2 in 2B District Court — were all in violation of breaking and entering a building with intent to commit larceny, possession of burglar tools, fleeing police and unlawfully driving away an automobile.

A fifth subject, a juvenile, was involved and turned over to their parents, police said.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: MSP: 4 arrested in Camden Township burglary