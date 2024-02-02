MSP: 4 arrested in Camden Township burglary

Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
The incident remains under investigation with the Michigan State Police Jackson Post.
CAMDEN TWP.The Michigan State Police arrested four men from Battle Creek on Tuesday after a burglary in Camden Township.

Troopers responded to a business alarm in the twilight hours of Wednesday, Jan. 30, and arrived to find a number of suspects wearing ski masks that fled from the scene in a vehicle.

A pursuit led troopers into Branch County and stop sticks were used in Coldwater to stop the men’s vehicle.

An investigation showed that four suspects — whose names are not being released until their arraignments Feb. 2 in 2B District Court — were all in violation of breaking and entering a building with intent to commit larceny, possession of burglar tools, fleeing police and unlawfully driving away an automobile.

A fifth subject, a juvenile, was involved and turned over to their parents, police said.

