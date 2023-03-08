MSP: 43 impaired driving cases may merit review

Mar. 8—TRAVERSE CITY — Officials with the Michigan State Police forensic lab identified 43 impaired driving cases in the five-county area for review by county prosecutors, following a previous discovery of a blood testing issue.

In northwest lower Michigan, MSP and county documents show two cases were identified in Antrim County, two cases in Benzie County, 22 cases in Grand Traverse County, 14 cases in Kalkaska County and three cases in Leelanau County.

Records provided to the Record-Eagle in response to Freedom of Information Act requests filed with the counties, as well as public court records, show many of these cases have already made their way through the court system.

For example, in Kalkaska County, Prosecutor Ryan Ziegler said of the 14 cases MSP identified in that county, two were never received by his office for prosecution, six were dismissed or declined, four were for defendants who pleaded guilty to the charges, one was for a defendant who successfully pleaded not guilty at trial and one is for a defendant with a bench warrant out for their arrest.

The MSP made headlines late last summer after acknowledging the organization's toxicology process couldn't tell the difference in blood tested for THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and CBD, an ingredient used in supplements and other products, but which doesn't produce a "high."

Col. Joe Gasper, MSP director, said in an Aug. 31 public statement the organization halted THC blood testing and would seek an outside vendor until the MSP's lab could validate a new testing method.

Jeffrey Nye, director of the MSP's Forensic Science Division, then sent a letter to attorneys and others, reiterating many of Gasper's points, including that MSP had identified 3,250 impaired driving cases in the state that could be subject to what has since become known as "the CBD defense."

MSP has since notified county prosecutors of specific cases in their jurisdictions, all of which involved traffic stops that occurred on or after March 28, 2019.

That's the day before two state agencies — the Marijuana Regulatory Agency and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development — issued a joint statement announcing CBD products would not be regulated if they contained less than 0.3 percent THC.

MSP spokesperson Shanon Banner said Tuesday the organization last year self-reported the lab issue to their accrediting agency, ANSI National Accrediting Board, as soon as they became aware of it.

The board has since approved MSP's corrective action plan, Banner said, which included temporarily using an outside vendor for testing and hiring an outside expert to review MSP's new process.

The new testing method used by MSP's lab does not chemically transform CBD to THC, MSP Forensic Science Division Director Jeffrey Nye said in a letter.

Nye said MSP outsourced about 700 samples while in-house testing was halted last fall.

"I just checked with the unit and all samples are now back from the vendor and we are no longer outsourcing," Banner said.

CBD was never listed as a controlled substance under the Federal Controlled Substance Act — leading some defense attorneys to question the March 28, 2019 cut-off date.

They say the number of court cases could be much higher, and that MSP leadership knew, or should have known, about the testing problem years ago.

Royal Oak attorney Barton Morris, Jr., in northern Michigan last year for a legal conference at the Grand Traverse Resort, called attention to testing studies from as long ago as 2005, showing a chemical that MSP lab's previous process used in testing blood, changes the samples enough that lab equipment, specifically a gas chromatograph, could not distinguish between THC and CBD.

Morris Jr., is founder of Cannabis Legal Group and chairman of the Cannabis Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan.

What remains unclear is whether county prosecutors have an obligation to inform defendants, defendants' attorneys or both.

MSP's Banner said that issue was outside their area of responsibility; Benzie County Prosecutor Sara Swanson said she felt obligated to inform defense attorneys of a relevant case in her county.

"We didn't charge one case and one case also had alcohol involved and we did charge but I still reached out to the attorney," Swanson said. "There's no law that states we have to as far as I know, but ethically I think we need to do that."