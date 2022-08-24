MSP airport police trying to identify infant found without parent/guardian

Authorities at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport are seeking the public’s help in identifying an infant who was found there last weekend.

According to a Tuesday bulletin from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the infant girl, who is estimated to be 10 months old, was found around 9 p.m. Sunday after arriving at the airport with a woman in crisis on a light rail train.

Airport police do not believe that the woman is a relative or guardian of the child.

Despite an “exhaustive investigation,” authorities still do not know the identity of the girl. No children matching the infant’s description have been reported missing or abducted.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the child or her parents/guardians is asked to contact airport authorities at 612-726-5577 or by dialing 911.

