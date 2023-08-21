MSP announces new Blood on Board initiative

TechCrunch

Apple announced today several new updates to its podcast creator tools, including, most notably, the addition of Subscription Analytics within Apple Podcasts Connect -- the dashboard where podcasters track how their listeners engage with their shows. In addition, Apple says it's expanding its Delegated Delivery offering, which allows creators to publish their subscriber episodes from other hosting providers. Podcast subscriptions were first launched on Apple Podcasts two years ago, and now there are thousands of shows offering subscriptions, says Apple, ranging from those produced by larger media organizations to those from independent creators.