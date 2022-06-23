MSP asks for help to solve gun thefts

Michigan State Police believe several stolen firearms “may be in the Battle Creek area.”

Trooper Zoe Feighner, from the Marshall Post, is asking for help from citizens who may have information.

The theft was reported from a Behnke Road farm in the 100 block, just south of Bater Road, just after midnight June 8. The guns were stolen earlier on June 7.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.

MSP did not release any other details.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: MSP asking for help in gun thefts