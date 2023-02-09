MSP car chase leads to meth arrest

Feb. 8—TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City man fled the scene of a routine traffic stop, ultimately leading to his arrest, Michigan State Police reported.

On Friday night, at approximately 10 p.m., troopers from the MSP Traverse City Post said they tried to stop a car that was driving on Keystone Road for an alleged equipment violation. Yet the driver never pulled over, Lt. Derrick Carroll said.

Instead, Preston Earl-Dwight Tyler, 34, kept driving north. Carroll said troopers at first thought Tyler was signaling to pull over and stop, but he never did.

Troopers followed Tyler for 6 miles before he stopped at a red light at the Hammond and Garfield intersection. Then, Carroll said, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office deputies boxed him in. Troopers said they found a clear pipe with burnt white residue in his jacket pocket during the arrest, and two vials of clear liquid that were labeled "testosterone" during a vehicle search.

He was arraigned in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on Monday on one count possession of methamphetamine and one count fourth degree flee and elude, and given a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, court records showed. His next scheduled court date is March 8.