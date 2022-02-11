Michigan State Police continue to investigate a series of break-in at a residence on South Snow Prairie Road south of U.S. 12.

Earlier this week, troopers released two pictures of possible suspects. Thursday, MSP announced “the male subject in the last photo released previously this week regarding this incident has been identified. He is no longer believed to be a suspect.”

Troopers emphasized “previous break-ins at this residence are still being actively investigated.”

The thefts in the Sprung Lake area go back to November.

If you have information about these crimes, you are encouraged to contact the Michigan State Police at the MSP Marshall Post at 269-558-0500

Trooper Kaitlyn Bielecki is handling the investigation.

The suspect was identified and cleared by MSP in Sprung Lake theft investigations

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: MSP clears suspect in Sprung Lake break-ins