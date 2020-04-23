New MSP Clients of Blackpoint Cyber can try its 24/7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service for 90 Days With No Strings Attached

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Blackpoint Cyber announced that it will begin offering its 24/7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) security service under a 90 day no strings attached agreement. When a new MSP client signs up for the service, it has the option to cancel the service after 3 months if not satisfied. This is an unprecedented move, as it eliminates the up-front risk to the Managed Service Provider, and comes at a time when many companies are struggling to maintain their security measures under the stay-at-home orders and the increased attempts by hackers to infiltrate unsuspecting networks.

Jon Murchison, founder and CEO of Blackpoint, says "Managed IT Service Providers (MSPs) and their customers are more reliant than ever on their IT platforms as malicious cyber attacks skyrocket due to the work from home cyber migration. The pressure of rising threats coupled with economic uncertainty has left customers with what can be a tough decision financially. We're offering a 90 day no strings attached MDR service because we do not want our customers deciding between protecting themselves or taking the risk because they can't financially commit to 24/7 protection for an extended period."

Blackpoint Cyber also offers MSProtect, a program for MSPs to protect their internal networks at a lower price point. As a Gartner-recognized provider of MDR, Blackpoint's service monitors an MSP's network 24/7 for attacks as well as its RMM activity. If Blackpoint detects suspicious activity it can immediately respond to stop an attack, while also notifying the MSP any time of day. Blackpoint's MSP Protect program makes it very affordable for MSPs to get advanced threat detection and response for their own internal networks, which in turn helps protect their clients from RMM attacks.

To learn more about Blackpoint's MDR service and to sign up for 90 days of 24/7 MDR with no strings attached, please visit https://blackpointcyber.com/managed-detection-and-response/

About Blackpoint

Blackpoint Cyber is a cyber security company headquartered in Maryland, USA and was established by former US Department of Defense and Intelligence cyber security experts. Leveraging its real-world cyber experience and knowledge of hacker tradecraft, Blackpoint provides a true 24/7 Managed Detection and Response service for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Smart Property owners to effectively secure their own networks as well as those of their clients.

