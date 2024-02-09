MSP completes investigation into Joshua Conant's death

A Justice for Joshua billboard on Military Street in Port Huron on Feb. 9, 2024. Several billboards calling for justice have been posted around the city.

The Michigan State Police investigation into the death of Joshua Conant outside the Roche Bar in Port Huron on Nov. 4 has been completed.

Lt. Kim Vetter said detectives working on the case had received the full autopsy report and were ready to submit their findings to the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

Vetter did not share the details of that investigation. It will be up to the attorneys reviewing the investigation to determine what charges, if any, should be filed in response to Conant's death.

Conant died after several bouncers employed by Roche Bar pinned him down outside the bar's entrance on Quay Street, police have said.

Conant's death sparked outcry from his friends, family and the wider Blue Water Area, with the slogan "Justice for Joshua" appearing on billboards and bumper stickers. Conant's family held a vigil near Quay Street shortly after his death, and a memorial was set up outside the Roche Bar for several weeks.

Roche Bar has remained closed since the incident. The owner has not responded to requests for comment.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office did not respond to a request for comment Friday. St. Clair County Prosecutor Mike Wendling recused himself from the case, saying he was friends with Joshua and his family before the incident and that he also knew the owner of Roche Bar.

Joshua's father, Michael Conant, declined comment Friday.

In January, the Port Huron City Council voted to fund defibrillators in every patrol vehicle after Conant's family pointed out most of the department's vehicles did not have one for resuscitation.

Vetter said the investigation into Conant's death took months because of the wait time for the results of his autopsy, including blood tests and tissue examinations.

