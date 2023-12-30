MSP: Don’t drive drunk this New Year’s Eve

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are warning New Year’s Eve revelers not to get behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking.

“If you’re going to drink, be responsible and do not drive. It’s an easy solution,” Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez said.

MSP is participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign to crack down. Gonzalez said troopers and officers from other agencies will be out Saturday and Sunday specifically looking for drunken drivers so they don’t cause crashes that harm themselves or others.

“You want to start out 2024 fresh; everything’s great. Don’t start it out with a drunk driving arrest, because it’s going to be a long year for you because that matter is going to take up a lot of your time,” Gonzalez said. “You’re going to have money that you’ve got to pay, fines and costs and other stuff that you’re going to have to do just to take care of this arrest.”

A first offense, he said, could land you in jail for 93 days and cost you possibly thousands of dollars. Your license will be suspended. Your insurance rates could go up.

“You’re spending a lot of money just for that bad choice,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said that across the country, New Year’s Eve is a notoriously dangerous night for drunken driving crashes and fatalities.

“Drink responsibly. If you are going to be out and about, call a friend, stay where you’re at, call an Uber, jump on the city bus,” Gonzalez said. “We just want everybody to have a great year, a great New Year and a great rest of 2024.”

AAA is offering its Tow to Go program, a free service for anyone who is impaired and does not have a safe ride alternative. You don’t have to be a AAA member to use it. Tow to Go can be reached at 855.286.9246 (855.2.TOW.2.GO).

